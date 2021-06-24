New ‘Shang-Chi’ Teaser Shows the Mandarin’s Ten Rings in Action

Marvel has shared a new teaser for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in advance of the full trailer arriving tonight during the NBA Countdown on ESPN. The minute-long clip flies by, but it does show us a brief glimpse of The Mandarin (Tony Leung) using the Ten Rings’ powers.

We first saw the Mandarin in 2013’s Iron Man 3, but it was a false introduction of sorts. Now, eight years later, the iconic comic book character is officially making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also known as Wen-Wu, this iteration of the the Mandarin will also be Shang-Chi's own father.

Check out the teaser below, shared on Marvel Studios’ official Twitter account:

The creative team has remained tight-lipped about the details of the Phase Four MCU movie up until this point. But as Shang-Chi’s release date approaches, we'll be getting more hints as to what its plot will consist of. We do know that Kim's Convenience’s Simu Liu will be portraying the title character. The rest of the cast consists of Awkwafina as Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Ronny Chien as Jon Jon. This will be the first Marvel movie to feature an Asian lead, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (The Glass Castle).

Filming for Shang-Chi was completed over the course of the past year, even amidst a global pandemic. It was, however, on hiatus from March 2020 to October 2020. Not a single positive case was recorded during production. Originally slated for a February release, the film's debut was delayed to September due to Covid-19.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3.

