‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Hidden Easter Egg

The Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ continues with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the first legal thriller in the MCU. (Unless Daredevil counts... does it count? Who even knows anymore.) Based on the first trailer for the show, it is heavily inspired by the recent run of She-Hulk comics by writer Dan Slott, who wrote a fun batch of stories about She-Hulk becoming a lawyer who specializes in cases that involve superheroes.

In our latest Marvel video, we go through all the stories we might see on She-Hulk if it’s really based on Slott’s comics. We also go through all the Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed in the trailer, including the fact that She-Hulk works for the law firm GLKH, which stands for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Hollaway. The first three of those names are references to Marvel legends. Martin Goodman was the man who first started the company that became Marvel Comics, Lieber is Stan Lee’s real last name, and Kurtzberg was Jack Kirby’s real last name.

Check out all the rest of the Easter eggs below:

If you liked our video on all the Marvel Easter eggs in the first She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, check out more of our videos below, including how Wanda’s kids will factor into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one on the use of dreams in Doctor Strange and how that affects previous Marvel movies, and Wanda’s treatment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 17.

