Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Shrek’s Donkey Is Getting His Own Film

Eddie Murphy’s Shrek character Donkey is getting his own film, which will be released in 2028.

The 64-year-old is doing voiceover work for Shrek’s sidekick in the fifth movie of the DreamWorks animated film franchise, Shrek, which is set to be released on December 18, 2026, and Murphy revealed work on the Donkey spinoff film — which will see him have his “own little story with his dragon wife” and their “half-dragon and half-donkeys children” — will begin in September 2025.

Asked if Shrek 5’s animation is being worked on now, he told ScreenRant: “No, they're still doing voiceover stuff. We’re still in the booth, and literally, we’re still doing Shrek.”

“We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that’ll be three years from now, but we’re about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September.”

Confirming that Donkey will be a movie and not a TV show, Eddie continued: “Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie ... Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys.

“They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September.”

Shrek (2001)"/>DreamWorks Shrek (2001)"/>DreamWorks loading...

READ MORE: The Best Films to Show Kids to Get Them Hooked on Movies

In February, Zendaya’s casting in Shrek 5 was confirmed in the movie’s trailer.

The 28-year-old star will be voicing the titular ogre (Mike Myers) and Fiona’s (Cameron Diaz) daughter Felicia.

Shrek was first released in 2001 and followed the story of an ogre who falls in love with Princess Fiona before a sequel arrived in 2004.

In 2007’s Shrek the Third, it was revealed that Fiona, now married to Shrek, was pregnant, and the latest major instalment Shrek Forever After was released in 2010.

And now Eddie has hinted that Shrek 5 will, like the franchise’s other movies, be packed with comedy.

He told the US TV show Extra: “I’ve recorded some great stuff. You know, we don’t get a full script when we do the Shrek movies. We get the dialogue that we're doing for each session. And I know I’ve been doing some really funny stuff.”

And Eddie said he will only see his co-stars, including Cameron, 52, and Mike, 62, at the Shrek 5 premiere.

He said: “At the end of the movie or when the movie comes out, we see each other at the premiere, but we don’t see each other the whole movie. It’s all just you by yourself and a microphone.”

Get our free mobile app