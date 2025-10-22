Even by Netflix’s own ludicrous standards, there is a lot of stuff to watch on Netflix in November. They’ve got arguably their biggest TV release of the year — the beginning of the final season of Stranger Things — and they’ve got arguably their biggest movie release of the year — Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

But there’s way more stuff than that. There’s a new season of the Squid Game competition game show The Challenge. There’s a new documentary about the life and career of Eddie Murphy. There’s Richard Linklater’s film about the making of Breathless, Nouvelle Vague. There are new holiday-themed seasons of The Greatest British Baking Show and Is It Cake? Basically you should just cancel your plans for the entire month right now and just hunker down so you can watch it all.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2025...

Avail. 11/1/25

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie's Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don't Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn't It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean's 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

Avail. 11/2/25

King Richard

The Outfit

Avail. 11/3/25

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An unexpected friendship forms between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by beaches in this sweet musical special set in the world of Seuss.

In Waves and War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, three former Navy SEALs with post-combat trauma turn to an unexpected treatment for healing and hope — psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Avail. 11/4/25

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this new hour, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, the comedic powerhouse returns to the stage with her classic southern drawl and unique points of view, opening up about everything—from newfound stardom and family life, to trying CBD for the first and last time, serving up the kind of real, relatable, and sometimes cheeky stories you can’t get enough of.

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Emmy® nominated and BAFTA winning global sensation Squid Game: The Challenge returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – season two raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules.

Avail. 11/5/25

Election

Heweliusz -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives — and those they left behind.

Just Alice -- NETFLIX SERIES

Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

Avail. 11/6/25

The Bad Guys: Breaking In -- NETFLIX FAMILY

How did the Bad Guys break into the bad guy business in the first place? Find out in this hilarious prequel series set before the hit films.

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning -- NETFLIX SERIES

Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.

Avail. 11/7/25

A Holiday Engagement

As You Stood By -- NETFLIX SERIES

When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives — threatening to shatter everything they've carefully planned.

Baramulla -- NETFLIX FILM

A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.

Christmas in the Heartland

Frankenstein -- NETFLIX FILM

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Groom & Two Brides -- NETFLIX FILM

Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss's daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.

Labyrinth

Mango -- NETFLIX FILM

An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they've been craving in a farmer's idyllic mango orchard.

My Dad's Christmas Date

Avail. 11/8/25

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank -- NETFLIX SERIES

Go inside training camp with Jake "El Gallo" Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis as they prepare to face off ahead of their must-see boxing match. Narrated by Ice-T, this all-access documentary captures the intensity, ambition, and personal drive fueling both fighters as they get ready to step into the ring at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, live only on Netflix on November 14.

The Emoji Movie

Avail. 11/10/25

MARINES -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MARINES is a coming-of-age docuseries following the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the US military’s “force in readiness” in the Pacific. With unparalleled access to the US Marine Corps, the series offers an inside look into the rigorous trainings and emotional moments of young Marines as they forge bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.

Sesame Street: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

This freshly reimagined spin on the classic "Sesame Street" series features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!

Avail. 11/11/25

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

Avail. 11/12/25

A Merry Little Ex-Mas -- NETFLIX FILM

Recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend. A Merry Little Ex-Mas also stars Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fodé, and Melissa Joan Hart and is directed by Steve Carr.

Being Eddie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Eddie Murphy’s unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent, and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in Being Eddie, directed by two-time Oscar® winner Angus Wall. The documentary gathers comedy and Hollywood legends like Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Reginald Hudlin and more to celebrate the Oscar®-nominated actor and his nearly 50-year career that’s seen him break barriers, invent genres, and inspire generations of talent. For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star.

Dynamite Kiss -- NETFLIX SERIES

A story of a single woman who fakes being a mother to secure a job for survival, and the romance that blossoms with her team leader who falls in love with her. It is a warm romantic comedy about the protagonist learning the value of achievement and responsibility in the midst of her daily struggles, as lies and misunderstandings transform into truth and love.

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This gripping documentary explores the case of a teenage girl who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in one of Brazil's most shocking hostage situations.

Mrs Playmen -- NETFLIX SERIES

Betrayed by her husband, a woman must step up and run an erotic magazine that becomes a symbol of empowerment in '70s Rome. Inspired by true events.

Selling The OC: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The OC agents are back and ready to establish their office as the top brokerage within the Oppenheim Group. As the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, some may get burned as devastating rumors divide the team. While the office gets busier, Jason enlists agents from San Diego, but will the OGs of the OC let the new agents sink or swim?

Avail. 11/13/25

The Beast in Me -- NETFLIX SERIES

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Delhi Crime: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The search for an injured baby’s missing mother leads to the unfurling of a widespread human trafficking investigation in India and becomes the biggest case of Madam Sir’s career as she’s pitted against a ruthless trafficker, Meena. We discover how women are trafficked from all corners of the country into the bride market of North India and into the sex trade. As the season heats up, the DC team - Vartika, Neeti, Bhupi and gang come together to piece together clues to discover a country-wide trafficking network whose threads connect beyond its borders

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a notorious serial killer gets interviewed by a young woman for a film, his past reveals a deep web of trauma and heartbreak tied to his first love.

Koati: Season 1

Last Samurai Standing -- NETFLIX SERIES

One life, one point. Shujiro enters a deadly game where points are earned for each kill. Who will be the last samurai standing in this sinister scheme?

Moulin Rouge

The Sandlot

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1980s Bangkok, a wily thief stages a series of daring heists, baffling the authorities and the public — until one cop sets out to take him down.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A mysterious mystery is ahoof! When Winter Solstice celebrations go awry, the Sapphires set out to save the day — and discover the holiday's true spirit.

Avail. 11/14/25

The Crystal Cuckoo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to learn more about her heart donor, a young doctor arrives in a mountain town where decades of mysterious tragedies plague the small community.

In Your Dreams -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family.

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Jake Paul collides with Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a Most Valuable Promotions blockbuster boxing mega-event live from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius -- NETFLIX FILM

A football prodigy rises to fame, battling prejudice and inner turmoil on his quest for greatness. Based on the life of Turkish legend, Lefter.

NOUVELLE VAGUE -- NETFLIX FILM

Richard Linklater's playful, poignant love letter to cinema reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard's revolutionary New Wave classic "Breathless."

Avail. 11/15/25

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody's Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

Avail. 11/17/25

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From opening a cute new cafe to training an even cuter baby dragon, Gabby and her pals use their smarts and hearts to make the world a better place!

Selena y Los Dinos -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selena y Los Dinos celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, who along with her family performed, triumphed, and redefined genres, captured through never-before-seen footage from the family’s personal archive.

Zodiac

Avail. 11/18/25

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

With dry wit, Canadian comic Gerry Dee explores his perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages and the truth about Santa.

Avail. 11/19/25

The Carman Family Deaths -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A young man's dramatic rescue at sea spirals into accusations he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family in this true crime documentary.

Champagne Problems -- NETFLIX FILM

An on-the-rise executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian – only to discover he's the founder’s son.

Envious: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vicky has it all: a hot boyfriend, a bright career and a growing family. But can she finally let go and enjoy it, or is she doomed to self-sabotage?

The Son of a Thousand Men -- NETFLIX FILM

In a small village, a lonely fisherman yearning for a son is drawn to an ethereal light that links him to others and their long-buried secrets.

Avail. 11/20/25

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Charles goes undercover at a college campus, where the suspects are as unpredictable as the clues, and the hijinks get unexpectedly personal.

The Follies -- NETFLIX FILM

Six women are bonded by a shared "friend"— madness. It visits us all, prompting us to distill reality, make bold decisions and transform our lives.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Special guests and familiar faces return to the big white tent hoping to dazzle judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with sugary seasonal delights.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The reunited Nublar Six see their bond tested like never before as they race to save vulnerable dinosaurs, solve epic problems — and stay alive.

Avail. 11/21/25

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran -- NETFLIX FILM

One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.

Train Dreams -- NETFLIX FILM

Based on Denis Johnson's beloved novella, Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century.

Avail. 11/24/25

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who've disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Santa Bootcamp

Avail. 11/25/25

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? Holiday returns for another festive season with Mikey Day and six All-Star cake artists! Three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes. Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale. This holiday season the stakes, the bakes, and the cakes are better than ever!

Avail. 11/26/25

Jingle Bell Heist -- NETFLIX FILM

Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sofia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Avail. 11/27/25

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Avail. 11/28/25

Left-Handed Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

When a mother and her two daughters relocate to Taipei to open a night market stall, they encounter challenges and secrets that threaten family unity.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A former Saigon photo editor reveals a secret he’s been plagued with for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of the Vietnam War’s most iconic photographs. Acclaimed conflict photographer Gary Knight and a small team of journalists embark on a relentless search to locate and seek justice for a man known only as “the stringer.”

