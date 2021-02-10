‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sequel Announces Title and Release Date

Paramount Pictures has announced the official title and release date of the sequel to last year's Sonic the Hedgehog. The news was shared on the movie’s official Twitter account Wednesday morning, accompanied by a short teaser clip. According to the post, the sequel’s title is: Sonic the Hedgehog 2. We couldn’t have seen that one coming.

“Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2!” the caption reads. “Catch #SonicMovie2 in theaters in 2022.”

The Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was first announced back in May of 2020, following the first movie’s strong box office performance last February. It became the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time in North North America. The sequel will see Jeff Fowler returning as director, alongside screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog follows the world’s speediest hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) as he adjusts to life on Earth. He joins forces with his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) to defeat the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Schwartz has tweeted about his upcoming involvement in the sequel, and it’s likely Marsden will reprise his role as well.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022. Hopefully, that’s more than enough time for cinemas to completely reopen. The first Sonic the Hedgehog was released on home media before its 90-day window was up, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the movie topped the American DVD and Blu-ray charts for weeks upon release, Paramount is most likely hoping for a full theatrical run this time around.