While the Silver & Black movie appears to have temporarily lost some momentum, Sony is reportedly adding another spinoff to the growing Spidey-verse with Silk. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, the project centers on a classmate of Peter Parker’s who was bitten by a radioactive spider around the same time that he was, and who also developed spidey-powers. But there are a couple of significant things that set this superhero apart: She’s a she, and she’s also Korean-American.

Per Deadline, Sony and producer Amy Pascal are developing a movie adaptation of Silk, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. It’s one of a handful of movies in development set in and around the new Spider-Man universe, including this fall’s Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the eponymous anti-hero. Sony is also developing Silver & Black with Gina Prince-Blythewood set to direct; like Silk, it’s another female-led superhero project. Both offer Sony a chance to really compete with Marvel (which has Captain Marvel and an upcoming Black Widow movie) and Warner Bros. (which beat both of them to the punch, literally, with Wonder Woman).

Silk centers on Cindy Moon, a classmate of Peter Parker’s who also developed super-powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Like Peter, Cindy gains agility and strength, but she also has the ability to shoot silk webs from her fingertips and her spidey-sense is much more powerful than his.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cindy was played by Tiffany Espensen, a Chinese-American actress best known to younger audiences as the lead on the Nickelodeon series Kirby Buckets. It’s unclear if Pascal, who also produced Homecoming, is developing the Silk movie for Espensen to star.