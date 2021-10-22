Sony Announces Two New Marvel Movies

The following post contains minor spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Sony continues to make the most of their own mini Marvel universe. Their “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” can include any characters who originate within Spidey’s corner of Marvel. The studio has already made two Venom movies, and they have spinoff movies in production that star characters like the vampire Morbius (played by Jared Leto) and Kraven the Hunter.

And that is just the start of the SSU. (Or the SSMU? The SS-MU? These things are so confusing.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has added two more untitled Marvel movies to their upcoming lineup. The films are dated for June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023. If all these dates all hold, that would mean Sony would have three different Marvel movies coming out in 2023; Kraven the Hunter (which will supposedly star Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is due in January 2023. And that’s on top of Marvel Studios’ own Marvel movies in 2023, which include The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As for what these two untitled movies could be, they might be new Spider-Man or Venom sequels — or perhaps a crossover joint sequel, as was teased in the post-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Previously, there have also been reports in the press about potential Sony Marvel movies about Madam Web and another female-centric Spider-Man movie (rumored to be Spider-Woman) directed by Olivia Wilde, along with a revival of the Sinister Six movie that almost happened during the days of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. None of those movies have confirmed release dates, so depending on how development is going, they could fill those slots as well.

In the meantime, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17, 2022. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still playing in theaters, and after numerous delays, Morbius is currently scheduled to open in theaters on January 28, 2022.

