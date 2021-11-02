‘Morbius’ Trailer: Marvel Gets Its Own Vampire

Jared Leto hops from DC to the Marvel universe with Morbius, playing a long-running “living vampire” character who’s appeared in Spider-Man comics and occasionally starred in his own solo series. He’s a scientist with a rare condition who tries to cure himself and inadvertently gives himself super powers and a taste for human blood. (I hate it when that happens.)

The film’s first trailer is here and ... it seems to be working very hard to remind you that Morbius is a Marvel character. There’s a cameo appearance by Michael Keaton as the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, allusions to events in San Francisco (where Venom lives) and then the whole final gag in the teaser is Morbius very dramatically saying “I am... Venom!” and then going “I’m just kidding, it’s Doctor Michael Morbius at your service!” We get it, Morbius, you’re a Marvel character.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, which also features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson (but not Venom) is scheduled to open in theaters on January 28, 2022.