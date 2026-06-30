We Found ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Secret Villain

The trailers and teasers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day show villains like Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tarantula. They also feature Spider-Man fighting the Hulk, along with a mysterious hooded character who can control people’s minds. But Brand New Day star Tom Holland says the movie’s ultimate villain has not been revealed yet, and that no one has figured out the true secret of the movie so far.

But we think the ScreenCrush team might have finally cracked it. In our latest Brand New Day video, we’ll look at the entire cast of the movie, and show why this combination of supporting characters — Punisher, the Hulk — really only make sense with one particular secret bad guy at the center of the story. We’ll also discuss popular theories about Jean Grey of the X-Men and even the Venom symbiote, and show why something from the Wonder Man TV series might actually be the biggest clue of all.

Watch our new Spider-Man: Brand New Day breakdown video below:

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If you liked that video on the secret villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, check out more of our videos below, including one on the much-discussed leaked scene from Avengers: Doomsday, one on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first movie in Marvel’s Mutant Saga, and one on whether Bruce Banner has always been a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31.

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