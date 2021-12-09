‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Almost Had a Totally Different Villain

Spider-Man: No Way Home features a whole slew of villains from the long history of Spidey films: Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and who knows who else. Those are the bad guys in the version that’s coming to theaters. But as you can imagine, there is a lot of development that goes into these massive Marvel blockbusters, and especially when an idea is as complex and ambitious as No Way Home is, bringing back all of these past villains (and convincing all these actors to return to the series), you need to have a backup plan.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland revealed one such alternate plan for No Way Home in an interview with Collider. Before this concept of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange battling a multiverse of villains took hold, a different third film in the Spider-Man trilogy was considered. As Holland put it:

For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff. Jon pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun.

While Kraven’s status in future Spider-Man sequels is unclear, there have already been reports that the character — a big-game hunter who takes mystical herbs and potions to give him heightened physical abilities — will get his own spinoff movie, like Venom or Morbius. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has supposedly been cast as the character. So who knows? Maybe he’ll show up in No Way Home (or, more likely, in No Way Home’s post-credits scene) to set up that movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17, 2021.

