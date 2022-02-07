Now seven weeks into its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to hover near the top of the box-office chart — and continues to topple box-office records. Last weekend, it came in third place, behind new pictures like Jackass Forever and Moonfall, but ahead of recent releases like Scream, American Underdog, and The 355. It grossed $9.6 million, bringing its domestic box-office total to $748.9 million.

That means that within the next day or two at its current pace, it will surpass the total that James Cameron’s Avatar grossed in its initial run in theaters. If you look up Avatar on Box Office Mojo’s all-time domestic box-office chart it sits at $760.5 million — but that includes money the film has made in subsequent re-releases. When it first opened in theaters in 2009, its final box office total before it headed to home video was $749.8 million. And even on weekdays, Spider-Man: No Way Home typically grosses $750,000 to $1 million. So by the time you read this, it should have passed Avatar’s total, even if Spider-Man is still technically number four on the chart, behind Avatar, Avangers: Endgame, and the number one all-time domestic hit, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

While No Way Home has a chance to pass Avatar outright on the all-time box office list, it will almost certainly never pass it on the all-time international chart. There, Avatar is the all-time record holder with $2.8 billion worldwide. Spider-Man’s $1.7 billion is mighty impressive, but at this point it would take a miracle akin to Spider-Men from multiple universes converging on our world for the film to gross another billion bucks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing exclusively in theaters. Avatar will have a shot to reclaim its place on the box office chart soon; Avatar 2 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.

