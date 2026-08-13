Until recently, only six films in history had grossed more than $700 million at the U.S. box office.

Make that seven.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dramatic rise of the list of the highest-grossing films in history. Over the last several days, it crossed $700 million in the United States, a staggering number hit by only a half-dozen over movies in the history of cinema.

Yes, quite a few more titles have earned more than $700 million worldwide; according to The Numbers, more than 100 movies have done that. But those totals are worldwide, and include the receipts from every theater in every country on the planet. Earning $700 million in just the U.S. is much rarer, and much more difficult to achieve.

And Spider-Man: Brand New Day did it in 13 days. No movie’s ever done it that fast.

Sony Sony

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Here is the current-all-time domestic box-office chart with the seven films that have done it, reflecting Brand New Day’s current total:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $936.6 million Avengers: Endgame - $858.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home - $814.8 million Avatar - $785.2 million Top Gun: Maverick - $718.7 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day - $704.5 million (and counting) Black Panther - $700.0 million

Yes, Brand New Day is actually the second Spider-Man film to hit $700 million domestic after 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home — and Spider-Man is the only character on this list twice, which is both a little surprising and an impressive reflection of his massive (and seemingly increasing) popularity. (It remains to be seen whether Brand New Day can eventually pass No Way Home for third on this list.)

Worldwide, Brand New Day is already the tenth highest-grossing film ever, behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, Ne Zha 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Zootopia 2. It’s at $1.81 billion worldwide and still climbing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still playing in theaters around the country and the world. How high will that box office total go before all is said and done?

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