Social media is currently awash with a slick, impressive, exciting, and apparently not authorized four-minute clip from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the hugely acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy.

Already delayed from its original release date, the film will now arrive in theaters next summer. There hasn’t been an official teaser or trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse yet — but now there is this leaked footage, which appears to contain the first few minutes of the movie, followed by a trailer for the rest of it. Most sites reporting on the leak say it is “likely” the package that was shown this year at CinemaCon, the annual industry event where studios meet with exhibitors to hype their upcoming productions.

Sony has had the clip in question removed from many places online, but it does still appear to be circulating on social media. (Obviously we are not going to share it here.)

Sony Sony

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The two sequels to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were originally intended as a two-part film, made at the same time and released back-to-back. The final third of the trilogy was supposed to open in 2024; the first sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, only emerged in 2023, and then the Hollywood strikes of that year pushed development back in even further.

As a result, Beyond the Spider-Verse only confirmed its directors — Justin K. Thompson (who co-directed Across the Spider-Verse) and Bob Persichetti (who co-directed Into the Spider-Verse) — in very late 2024. The first images from the film debuted in April of 2025, but as of this writing the film is still almost a full year away.

Still, a first trailer should be out soon-ish — or maybe sooner, given the fact that this clip is already out there in the wild at this point. (And it looks great to boot.) Frankly, I’m kind of surprised we didn’t get the first teaser attached to the front of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 18, 2027.

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