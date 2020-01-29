SpongeBob Meets Snoop Dogg in His New Super Bowl Movie Trailer

SpongeBob and Patrick already met Keanu Reeves in the first trailer for their new movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. This time out, they encounter none other than Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg! In SpongeBob! Clearly these folks know their audience very well.

Watch this preview of The SpongeBob Movie preview that will “premiere” during the Super Bowl this Sunday. (I don’t know why so many Super Bowl ads play before the Super Bowl now, but I’m glad; it makes my life a lot easier):

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run opens in theaters on May 22. Let’s hope snack counters all around the nation are well stocked when this thing hits multiplexes.