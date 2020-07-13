Animated ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Series Gets New Trailer

Trekkies, prepare yourselves for an entirely new format of Star Trek. In just a few weeks, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to CBS All Access. Get a taste of the new series with its newly released trailer, which looks like a ton of fun. Lower Decks tells the story of a rag tag support crew of one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. Check it out below:

The animation and comedy style should feel familiar to Rick and Morty fans — the show comes from Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan. Although it’s a cartoon, you can tell that it’s geared more towards adults who are already initiated in the Star Trek universe. There’s plenty of inside jokes that reference the franchise, which will prove to be a treat for the more die-hard viewers. Still, if you want to get your kids hooked on Star Trek, this isn't a bad introduction.

The main group of ensigns will be voiced by Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None), and Eugene Cordero (Tacoma FD). They will be joined by the bridge crew, Captain Carol Freeman voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom voiced by Jerry O’Connell, and Lieutenant Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore.

All ten episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be available for streaming on CBS All Access August 6.