Simon Pegg Still Hopes to Make ‘Star Trek 4’

Simon Pegg would be “so happy” if a fourth Star Trek movie got made.

The 55-year-old actor has starred in director J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi franchise as Scotty from 2009’s Star Trek to 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, and Pegg has said he would love to make another film so he can see his co-stars again.

Speaking on a panel at STLV: Trek to Vegas 2025, he told fans: “J.J. has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it’s about time. It would be great to see us ten years after the five-year mission, where we are.

“If we make another Star Trek, I’ll be so happy because I just want to see my friends again. I see them occasionally.”

“They all live in Los Angeles. I saw Zoe [Saldaña] this year, which was lovely. I saw Karl [Urban] a couple of times when I was working on The Boys. But I miss Chris [Pine] and I miss John [Cho]. We’ve been through a lot together.

“We've been through good times, bad times. And I would love to be able to hang out with those guys again.”

A fourth Star Trek movie has been in the works at Paramount Pictures, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman previously being attached before he exited the film in 2022, though the project has faced development issues.

Pegg hopes the wheels on a fourth Star Trek movie will begin to turn now that Skydance Media has taken over Paramount, with its CEO David Ellison being a big fan of the franchise.

The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor said: “Well, I know David Ellison is a big Star Trek fan. I know he cares about the series. So I would love it. I would be delighted if we could make another film. I love those guys.”

The Shaun of the Dead star said that even though the group has faced “tragedy” since Anton Yelchin, who played Pavel Chekov in the Star Trek trilogy, died aged 27 in June 2016 following a car accident, it would be “wonderful” to make a fourth film.

He said: “And despite how we had a tragedy in our group, which was extremely painful. It would be wonderful to come together again.”

