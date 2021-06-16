Q Returns in the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer

Paramount+

“Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken.”

With that, Q, the extra-dimensional trickster played throughout the Star Trek universe of shows by John de Lancie, returns. He’s back this time to hound poor Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), former captain of the Enterprise, his longtime rival on Star Trek: The Next Generation and now the star of his own spinoff series Star Trek: PicardIn the upcoming Season 2 of Picard, Q shows up ready for another war of wits with his old nemesis.

The new teaser for Picard on Paramount+ is here, and it sets up an epic struggle to prevent a dark timeline from coming to pass. Is this Loki or Star Trek? Protecting sacred timelines is so hot right now. Watch the teaser below, which also hints at a major role for Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine, and the return of her past as a member of the Borg race:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

In addition to Stewart and de Lancie, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will also star Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere in 2022 on Paramount+. You can sign up for a free trial of the service here.

12 Movies That Changed After Their Test Screenings

Whether it’s a complaint about a long runtime or a desire for a more satisfying ending, these audiences made their opinions heard. Here are 12 successful films whose test screenings shaped them into what they are today. 
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Paramount Plus, Patrick Stewart, Star Trek, Star Trek: Picard
Categories: Trailers, TV News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top