Q Returns in the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer

“Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken.”

With that, Q, the extra-dimensional trickster played throughout the Star Trek universe of shows by John de Lancie, returns. He’s back this time to hound poor Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), former captain of the Enterprise, his longtime rival on Star Trek: The Next Generation and now the star of his own spinoff series Star Trek: Picard. In the upcoming Season 2 of Picard, Q shows up ready for another war of wits with his old nemesis.

The new teaser for Picard on Paramount+ is here, and it sets up an epic struggle to prevent a dark timeline from coming to pass. Is this Loki or Star Trek? Protecting sacred timelines is so hot right now. Watch the teaser below, which also hints at a major role for Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine, and the return of her past as a member of the Borg race:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

In addition to Stewart and de Lancie, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will also star Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere in 2022 on Paramount+. You can sign up for a free trial of the service here.

12 Movies That Changed After Their Test Screenings Whether it’s a complaint about a long runtime or a desire for a more satisfying ending, these audiences made their opinions heard. Here are 12 successful films whose test screenings shaped them into what they are today.