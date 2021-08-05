Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch begins to come to an end this weekend, with the first installment of a two-part finale. But that won’t be the end of The Bad Batch’s story. Disney officially announced that Season 2 of the show will be coming to Disney+ next year.

The Bad Batch executive producer Dave Filoni had this to say about the news: “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.” Disney+ president Michael Paull commented “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+.”

Spinning out of the events of the recently concluded Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, The Bad Batch follows the adventures of a group of elite soldiers known as Clone Force 99 in the years after the Clone Wars, when they are joined by a young female clone named Omega, take on various mercenary assignments, and try to stay ahead of the Imperial Army. If you’re watching The Bad Batch, make sure you’re catching our weekly Easter egg videos over on our YouTube channel. Here‘s a few recent ones; the rest are all available over on ScreenCrush’s YouTube:

Season 2 of The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ some time in 2022.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best