Watch the Trailer For the First Ever ‘Star Wars‘ Game Show

When it was announced last December, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge was supposedly going to be an original series on Disney+ — billed as the first-ever Star Wars game show. Now the show is almost here and it is instead premiering on YouTube.

The early press release described Jedi Temple Challenge as a game show “which tests young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight.” In practice, and true to its name, Jedi Temple Challenge looks very similar to the classic Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, with teams of kids dressed in different colors solving puzzles and engaging in a series of athletic competitions.

It definitely looks like the sort of thing you would have loved to be a contestant on as a Star Wars-loving kid. And yes, that is Ahmed Best, known throughout the galaxy as Jar Jar Binks, as the host. Here’s the trailer:

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge premieres on the Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel on June 3.

Sign up for Disney+ here.