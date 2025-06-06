‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Casts Mia Goth as Villain

In the grand tradition of Darth Vader, the Emperor, and Kylo Ren, meet the latest Star Wars villain: Mia Goth, the star of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine.

Goth will appear opposite Ryan Gosling in the recently announced Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone film that is being directed by Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “details on the project are scant, but it does involve Gosling playing a character that must protect a young charge against evil pursuers.” Goth plays one of the “evil pursuers.” They note that she will play “the same role that Mikey Madison had been circling before her deal blew up like a Death Star — over money matters.”

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

READ MORE: 12 Great Actors Wasted in Star Wars Roles

After many years in cinematic limbo, the Star Wars franchise is finally ramping up film production again. The most recent Star Wars feature, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters way back in 2019. Since then, the series has focused entirely on TV shows for Disney+. Lucasfilm announced some potential film projects during this period, but every single one of them wound up trapped in development hell.

In fact, the only Star Wars film that actually made it into production grew out of the TV side of the business: The upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will continue the story of the popular Disney+ Mandalorian show. That film is expected to open in theaters in May of 2026.

Lucasfilm formally announced Starfighter earlier this spring at Star Wars Celebration. At the time, Levy claimed the film would be a “stand-alone” movie and “not a prequel, not a sequel.” It is supposedly set during a time period that hadn’t previously been explored in a Star Wars movie.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2027.