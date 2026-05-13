Very little is known about the story of Star Wars: Starfighter, but at least fans now have a brief synopsis to go off of.

Directed by Deadpool & Wolverine and Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy, the upcoming Star Wars film was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

The movie, which moved into production last August, stars Project Hail Mary’s Ryan Gosling as the titular Starfighter alongside Amy Adams, Flynn Gray, Daniel Ings, Jamael Westman, Simon Bird, Aaron Pierre, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith — the latter of whom are believed to be playing the movie’s villains.

What We Know About the Plot of Star Wars: Starfighter

According to a synopsis published on IMDb:

In a rebuilding galaxy, a solitary pilot becomes entangled in a crucial mission as new threats emerge. Their journey may alter the future of the Force itself.

IMDb’s synopsis has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, but the plot description gels with what we know so far about Starfighter.

The official Star Wars website describes the movie as being “set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars.”

READ MORE: Ahsoka Finally Sets Season 2 Return Date

Star Wars: Starfighter takes place roughly five years after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, following the Resistance’s defeat of the First Order and the Sith, as well as the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

“There are many rumors, some true, some not. This is not a prequel, this is not a sequel. It’s a new adventure,” Levy said at 2025’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan, while Gosling teased “a great story with great and original characters.”

It appears Starfighter will also be the first time a feature-length Star Wars film will deviate from the franchise’s enduring focus on the Skywalker family, serving as an “all-new standalone adventure” focused on an entirely new crop of characters.

Star Wars: Starfighter releases in theaters on May 28, 2027.

Get our free mobile app