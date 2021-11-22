Star Wars is a TV franchise for the foreseeable future. We can look forward to the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett next month, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series in 2022, along with upcoming shows like Ahsoka, Andor, and new episodes of The Mandalorian. On the film side of things ... uh ... well you can rewatch all the old movies on Disney+? That’s something.

While the future of Star Wars film development looks murky at the moment — with Rogue Squadron and Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movies apparently delayed, perhaps indefinitely — you can at least hold out hope that some of the characters from the recently concluded Star Wars sequel trilogy (consisting of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) may return somewhere soon. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy spoke with Empire about The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi and also revealed that there are discussions at the company about continuing the stories of those sequel trilogy characters. She said:

Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.

While The Rise of Skywalker pretty much wrote out all of the original Star Wars characters in one way or another, it left most of the new heroes like Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, and Oscar Isaac’s Poe alive to carry on their intergalactic adventures in future films and shows. With John Boyega’s very frank public comments about his dislike for The Rise of Skywalker, and Oscar Isaac’s extremely busy schedule for a variety of other franchises, they seem unlikely stars for new shows or movies. But a film or series about Rey that picks up where The Rise of Skywalker makes sense.

Or maybe Lucasfilm will finally come to its senses and give people what they really want: A 36-part miniseries about the life and times of Babu Frik. In the meantime, The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.

