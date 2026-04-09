Lucasfilm Doesn’t Want to Make This Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Character Canon

It’s no secret the world of Star Wars is stuffed with so many characters, canon and otherwise, that it can be difficult for more casual fans to remember all the lore, especially as new films and streaming series continue to expand the universe. There’s one longtime fan-favorite character we probably won’t ever see in a film or TV show, though, and that’s Mara Jade.

Who Is Mara Jade in Star Wars?

Mara Jade first appeared in Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy book series in the early 1990s, years before the first prequel film was released and decades before Disney’s sequel trilogy.

In 1991’s Heir of the Empire, Mara Jade introduced as one of Emperor Palpatine’s devoted former Hands, AKA special agents, but she eventually marries Luke Skywalker, has a son named Ben, and becomes a Jedi master with her husband’s encouragement.

As you can imagine, the story, albeit beloved by many fans of the book series and extended Star Wars lore, proved to be a major continuity roadblock when Disney began work on The Force Awakens and its sequels, in which Luke does not have a wife or son.

Is Mara Jade Canon in Star Wars?

While the character has appeared in some short stories as well as a number of video games — such as 2008’s similarly non-canonical Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — over the years, Mara Jade and Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy at large have been officially determined to be non-canonical “Legends” in the greater franchise.

It seems Lucasfilm, which was acquired by Disney in 2012, is standing by that decision.

During the Writing the Star Wars Universe panel at MegaCon 2026 in Orlando in March, longtime Star Wars book author Claudia Gray revealed Lucasfilm continues to put the kibosh on every attempt to include Mara Jade in any new or upcoming canon Star Wars media.

“A couple of times I was like, ‘Really? Really, no Mara Jade?’ And they were like, ‘Nope,’” the author explained. Zahn revealed he was also told no, adding, “I asked them, too.”

READ MORE: The Convoluted History of Darth Maul

Unfortunately for fans of the character, Star Wars creator George Lucas himself once said that the expanded universe simply doesn’t fit into his story. A few years before the Disney sequels, he adamantly said in an interview that “Luke doesn’t get married,” basically shutting down any hope to make that particular plot point from the books canon.

That said, it looks like Luke was truly living the bachelor lifestyle when Rey found him on Temple Island on Ahch-To.

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