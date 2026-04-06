For a guy who was introduced as a silent, mysterious warrior — and then got cut in half in his very first appearance — Darth Maul has sure had a long and complicated history in Star Wars. Somehow, he returned after getting sliced through the gullet by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. And then he became a major character on all sorts of Star Wars animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels before headlining his own Disney+ cartoon, Maul — Shadow Lord.

If you’re wondered how a dude who fell down an endless shaft while chopped to pieces managed to endure and become a Shadow Lord (with robot legs!), we’ve got you covered. Our latest Star Wars video covers nearly 30 years of Darth Maul stories in less than 30 minutes to get you primed for his big return on Disney+. Watch the whole thing below:

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If you liked that video on the long and complicated history of Darth Maul in Star Wars, check out more of our videos below, including one on the upcoming Star Wars trilogy that could save the franchise, one on all the secrets and Easter eggs in the latest The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, and one on why Count Dooku got a raw deal in the Star Wars prequels. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Maul — Shadow Lord is now streaming on Disney+. As a bonus, here is our breakdown of the big premiere.