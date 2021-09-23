‘Star Wars: Visions’: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The latest entry in the Star Wars canon is an unusual one: Star Wars: Visions is a collection of nine short films done by some of the biggest anime studios in the world. While the shorts sometimes take a poetic approach to the franchise’s mythology, they are also littered with Easter eggs, references, and hidden secrets from throughout the history of Star Wars.

Our latest Star Wars video breaks down all the Easter eggs in all the episodes of Star Wars: Visions. We discuss the mythology of kyber crystals, the various alien races that pop up as background characters, the lines of dialogue lifted from other Star Wars movies of the past, which shorts could fit into the confines of mainstream Star Wars continuity, and the number one Star Wars movie we most want to see after watching these Visions. Check it all out below:

