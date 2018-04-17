It’s been a good news day for DC Films. Earlier this morning, we learned that indie director Cathy Yan is in talks to helm Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spinoff, Birds of Prey — making Yan the third woman hired to direct a DC film, and the first Asian woman to direct a superhero movie. On the heels of that groundbreaking news comes word that Steven Spielberg is set to produce another DC project: Blackhawk.

Variety reports that Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment banner are teaming up with Warner Bros. and DC Films to produce a period-era superhero movie based on the Blackhawk comic book series. Following his blockbuster success with Warner Bros. on Ready Player One, Spielberg is also looking to potentially direct the Blackhawk movie, as well — which would make for another first at DC Films, as Spielberg has never directed a superhero movie before.

David Koepp, whose screenwriting credits for Spielberg include Jurassic Park and, uh, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is writing the screenplay for Blackhawk.

The eponymous hero was originally introduced in 1941 in a series published by Quality Comics. It wasn’t until 1957 that DC Comics acquired the character, the leader of an elite group of pilots that fought during World War II. Blackhawk won’t begin production anytime soon, however, as Spielberg’s next project is the long-developing Indiana Jones 5, followed immediately by his new film adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story.

In any case, expect Spielberg to be fairly busy for the next few years or so.