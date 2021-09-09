‘Strange New Worlds’ Will Feature More Classic Star Trek Characters

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed its new Enterprise crew. Well, kinda new. We’ve seen these characters before, but their roles are reimagined by a fresh set of actors. As a part of Star Trek Day, which celebrated the 55th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi series, Paramount+ released a teaser for Strange New Worlds that unveiled several cast members.

The upcoming Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series will take place after the events of Season 2, during the “classic” 23rd-century timeline of the original Star Trek. Anson Mount returns as Captain Pike, alongside Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck. The trio is joined by previously announced cast members Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Babs Olusanmokun, all of whom play younger versions of famous Star Trek characters. Gooding will portray Cadet Uhura, Olusanmokun is physician Dr. M’Benga, and Bush will tackle Star Trek’s iconic Nurse Chapel.

Meet the full cast of Strange New Worlds below:

In addition, the spinoff series will introduce some brand new characters to the franchise. Among these are Bruce Horak as Hemmer, who is part of a humanoid subspecies known as the Aenar, and Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, played by Melissa Navia. Christina Chong plays a character named La’an Noonien Singh, which also happens to be the surname of the dangerous superhuman Khan, the antagonist from The Original Series.

The bulk of production on Strange New Worlds wrapped up in July 2021, and we can expect to see the show arrive in our galaxy sometime in 2022 on Paramount+.

