‘Stranger Things’ Noah Schapp Confirms Will’s Sexuality

It’s been on the minds of Stranger Things fans for years. Just what does Will feel towards his best friend Mike? Since almost the very beginning of the show, some have speculated that WIll is gay, and that he harbors secret unrequited feelings for his friend. But while the show never discounted the theory, it never definitively confirmed it either.

But in a new interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp, the actor who plays Will on Stranger Things discusses what most viewers have pretty much known for a long time: Yes, Will is gay.

Here was what Schapp had to say about Will’s sexuality:

Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.

Clearly, the unspoken tension between WIll and Mike will come to a head in some way in Season 5. Given the life-or-death situations the characters on Stranger Things tend to find themselves in, there are all kinds of ways it could potentially play out, so rather than speculate and try to write the show before we ever see it, we’re just going to be patient and see what happens.

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things Season 5 will conclude the show; thus far, it does not have an official release date.