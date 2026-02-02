Stranger Things is over. Stranger Things is starting again. It is 2026. It is 1985. It has always been 2026. It’s always going to be 1985.

While the mainline, live-action Stranger Things just wrapped up its final season, Netflix has promised that more spinoffs and maybe even sequels are still on the way. (There is still cash in that cow, darn it, and Netflix is gonna milk it for all its worth.) The first of them is an animated show called Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, set during the events of the original show and featuring its main characters — although not, it must be noted, their original actors. (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt plays Eleven, for example.) Some of the other actors who voice characters include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

As these are tales from 1985, they take place between the second and third seasons of Stranger Things. You can imagine this as a story that happened during the events of the show, but was just never shown or discussed. You sometimes almost get murdered by a Demogorgon and then just never talk about it with your pals, right?

Here’s the new trailer for the spinoff series:

Here is Tales From ’85’s official synopsis:

Return to Hawkins with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an exciting new animated series from showrunner Eric Robles and executive producers the Duffer Brothers. In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is set to debut on Netflix on April 23.

