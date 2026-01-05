‘Stranger Things’ Series Finale Breakdown: Ending Explained and Every Easter Egg

The following video contains spoilers for the end of Stranger Things. Actually, it would be kind of funny to release a spoiler-free breakdown of the series finale of a TV show. Every single shot is blurred out and every line of dialogue is censored and it’s just 25 incomprehensible minutes. That would break the YouTube algorithm for sure.

Welcome to 2026! It’s a lot like 2025, but even worse.

But at least Stranger Things went out in grand fashion, with a massive series finale that answered a lot of our questions, closed many storylines .... but still left room for an upcoming spinoff series that we already know is coming to Netflix in the near future.

What’s the spinoff going to be about? How did “The Rightside Up” tie a bow around Stranger Things’ five-season arcs for all its heroes? What were the Easter eggs you missed? In our latest Stranger Things video, we’ll break it all down for you. Watch it below:

