A Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix loves a live-action version of an iconic work of animation — and they are about to make another.

Following on the heels of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cowboy Bebop the streaming service announced today that they are developing a live-action series “that will uncover how everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.”

In other words: Live-action Scooby-Doo.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: Is Scooby-Doo Actually Any Good?

Created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for Hanna-Barbera, the Scooby-Doo franchise has endured for decades — mostly as a series of animated TV shows about the titular pooch and his human pals solving mysteries. There has been one notable live-action version before, but that was a two-film movie franchise, 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, both of which were written by future Marvel and DC filmmaker James Gunn.

Here is how Netflix describes this new series:

A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Netflix says its live-action Scooby-Doo series will run for eight episodes.

Get our free mobile app