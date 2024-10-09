Max Cancels ‘Velma’ After Two Seasons

The latest Scooby-Doo TV show won’t do(o) a third season.

Max announced they have canceled Velma, the latest animated series based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera cartoon franchise. The show was technically a prequel to other Scooby-Doo media, and didn’t actually feature its title character. Instead Velma followed Velma Dinkley (voiced by Mindy Kaling) and other members of the Mystery Incorporated team before they officially became a group.

Max had this to say about the cancelation

Over the past two seasons, Mindy [Kaling] and [Mindy producer] Charlie [Grandy] have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise. While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues, and hilarious hijinks.

The Velma Halloween Special, which just debuted on Max, now serves as the series finale.

In addition to Kaling, the series cast included Glenn Howerton as Fred, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Sam Richardson as Norville (the show’s version of Shaggy).

By my count, there have been at least 13 different Scooby-Doo series through the years, although an exact number can be hard to discern because Hanna-Barbera would repackage the segments in different permutations and with other TV series as well. (Remember The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour?) There have also been numerous Scooby-Doo movies as well.

In fact, the last big-screen movie, 2020’s Scoob! was supposed to get a Christmas-themed sequel, Scoob! Holiday Haunt, but Max canceled that film before it ever premiered. It was permanently shelved like several other recent Max and Warner Bros. projects like Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme.

