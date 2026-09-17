Every movie gets a weird popcorn bucket nowadays, so it’s hard to keep track of them all, much less comment on them. But the Street Fighter one is something special.

It’s a replica of the signature flattop hairdo of the Street Fighter competitor Guile, who is played in the upcoming movie by WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. Only this platinum flattop is made out of plastic, it’s concave, and filled with popcorn. But most importantly you can wear it on your head while you eat from it.

Here is a video of the Street Fighter bucket — which is exclusive to AMC Theaters — in action, modeled by Cody Rhodes himself.

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This is ingenious. If only the movies had as much creativity as the popcorn buckets these days — can we get the guys who design these buckets a contract to make the movies too?

My one concern here: people are going to buy this, they are going to put it on, and then they are going to forget they are wearing it. Then they are going to look down at their phone and they are going to spill their popcorn all over their laps. I have a feeling fans are going to be huge fans of this Street Fighter popcorn bucket and the concession and janitorial staff of AMC multiplexes around the country are going to hate it.

Street Fighter opens in theaters on October 16. Advance tickets go on sale next Monday. Maybe for the Street Fighter sequel they can make extend-y Dhalsim arms that you can use to reach down the row and steal popcorn out of your neighbor’s Guile hair bucket without them noticing.

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