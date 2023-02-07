The newly announced rebooted DC Universe seems to have a heavy emphasis on legacy. The Superman movie is titled Superman: Legacy, while the Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is about Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. But how do you make a franchise about “legacy” that is also about younger versions of the Justice Leaguers than we have seen recently, as played by guys like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck? That feels like a contradiction.

That’s the subject of our latest DC video. In it, we look at what we know about Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold and explore how everything we’ve been told could mean that the key characters in this upcoming universe aren’t Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne; they’re Jon Kent and Damien Wayne, better known as the “Super Sons.” In fact, it’s very plausible that the “legacy” that Superman: Legacy is all about is Jon Kent inheriting the mantle of Superman. Take a look at our video below and see what you think:

