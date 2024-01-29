DC Casts Milly Alcock as New Supergirl

Meet the new Supergirl.

According to Variety, Milly Alcock has been cast as the latest live-action version of DC’s famous superhero. She is expected to debut in the first movie in the new DC Universe, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. The character will then spin off into her own solo film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, supposedly based on a recent comic-book storyline written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

The 23-year-old Alcock, originally from Australia, is best known for her role as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen on the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff show, House of the Dragon. Prior to the word of Alcock’s casting, recent reports claimed she was one of two finalists for the role; the other was supposedly Meg Donnelly from Disney Channel’s Zombies movies. (Donnelly has also portrayed the voice of Supergirl in several recent DC animated movies, including Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part 1.)

The character of Supergirl headlined her own DC movie long before characters like Shazam, the Flash, Green Lantern, or even Wonder Woman received that honor. In her 1984 film, she was played by on the big screen by Helen Slater. (Honestly, it didn’t go all that great.) The character recently appeared on her own live-action TV series, which aired for six seasons on the CW and CBS. On television, she was portrayed by Melissa Benoist.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. The cast also includes David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane.

