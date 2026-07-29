New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the high-flying DC superhero movie Supergirl at home. Plus, check out long-delayed M3gan spinoff Soulm8te as well as acclaimed horror film Leviticus.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Soulm8te

A grieving engineer accidentally turns an AI android into an obsessive, deadly robot after tragically losing his wife in Soulm8te.

The sci-fi thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on August 1.

Where to watch Soulm8te: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Leviticus

After falling in love, two teenage boys living in a strict religious community are hunted by a dark entity that takes the form of each other following a conversion ritual.

The supernatural horror movie became available to watch at home via VOD on July 28.

Where to watch Leviticus: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Click here to watch the trailer for Leviticus.



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Supergirl

Kara Zor-El, AKA Supergirl, journeys across the cosmos to seek justice after the ruthless alien pirate Krem poisons Krypto and kills the family of a young girl named Ruthye.

The superhero action film became available to watch at home via VOD on July 28.

Where to watch Supergirl: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle

In the epic conclusion to the smash anime series, the demon king Muzan traps Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and other heroes in his multi-dimensional fortress, where they are forced to battle dangerous otherworldly monsters in order to escape.

The anime became available to watch at home via VOD on July 28.

Where to watch Demon Slayer ... Infinity Castle: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Death of Robin Hood

Set in the Middle Ages, an aging, world-weary Robin Hood confronts the brutal violence of his past while taking a young girl under his wing.

The drama became available to watch at home via VOD on July 28.

Where to watch The Death of Robin Hood: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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