10 Superhero Porn Parodies We Swear We Didn’t Make Up

Superheroes are the biggest movie stars in the world. They dominate the box office both home and abroad. They inspire the most online conversation, and the most spinoffs and sequels. As far as Hollywood is concerned, comic book movies are the coin of the realm.

So obviously people are making porn versions where the superheroes have sex. I mean, it should probably go without saying.

But what’s the fun in it going without saying? Then we don’t get to look at the DVD or Blu-ray (gotta get that high resolution!) and chuckle at the ridiculous (or, in a few cases, ridiculously impressive) costumes, or make jokes about the actors’ names or the goofy pun titles. So that is precisely what we came here to do, with a list of ten 100 percent real superhero porn parodies. (Please don’t ask us how he confirmed they were real.)

You may notice that a couple of the bigger titles you would expect to see are not here; that’s because a few of them made a previous list of movie and TV porn parodies. We come here not to shame anyone who wants to watch this kind of stuff, but simply to observe. These are real. We did not make them up. We kind of wish we did. But we didn’t. These are out there. If you want to find them, you’ll have to do that on your own. (Also, there’s this thing called “Google” you should really try, it is incredible.)