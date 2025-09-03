James Gunn Announces ‘Superman’ Sequel Title and Release Date

It is not at all surprising that James Gunn is going to make a sequel to Superman. It is a little surprising how soon we’re going to see it.

Gunn — who was both the writer and director of Superman and serves as the co-CEO of DC Studios — announced on social media today that the sequel will hit theaters in July of 2027. That’s less than two years away.

He posted the date with a Jim Lee illustration of Lex Luthor inside a version of his classic purple and green battle suit from DC Comics and David Corenswet’s Superman.

The caption: “Man of Tomorrow. In theaters July 9, 2027.” That seems to confirm the film will be titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

READ MORE: 15 Actors Who Turned Down Big DC Comics Roles

“The Man of Tomorrow” is one of Superman’s official nicknames; not as famous as “The Man of Steel” (which was already used as the title of Zack Snyder’s first Superman movie starring Henry Cavill), but still widely used in DC Comics. The first comic series to bear the title Superman: The Man of Tomorrow first debuted in stores in 1995, and ran for 16 issues.

DC has also released a comic about Superboy with the subtitle “The Man of Tomorrow.” One of the most famous Superman stories in history bears that name too. Alan Moore’s “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” released in 1986 was a farewell to the first era of Superman continuity before his history was reset during Crisis on Infinite Earths. I would doubt James Gunn‘s story would take many cues from that storyline; it does not really match up with anything in his first Superman movie. But you never know.

Gunn’s Superman is the third-biggest film in the U.S. this year behind A Minecraft Movie and the remake of Lilo & Stitch. Worldwide it’s the #7 movie of 2025 and has grossed $611 million to date.

Superman 2 (henceforth Superman: Man of Tomorrow) opens in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Get our free mobile app