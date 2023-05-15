Frontrunners Emerge To Play the Next Superman

The casting of the title character in the upcoming Superman: Legacy is perhaps one of the most-discussed roles in film right now. Luckily, DC has some solid potential talent lined up. Casting could possibly make or break the film, and that would have a huge impact on DC Studios’ upcoming success. After a very rocky period in movie theaters, DC has a lot to prove. Aside from this being a huge passion project for writer/director James Gunn, it's also likely integral to him firmly establishing him as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy is meant to show us what Superman was like pretty early in his career. He’s still getting used to understanding that he’s an alien, making sense of his life as a former small-town farm boy turned reporter. That also kind of eliminates some potential casting options. Even if Gunn wanted to bring Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill back, he's a bit too old (and too well-established as Superman) for Gunn’s concept.

Actor David Corenswet is reportedly among the top frontunners to portray Clark Kent in the film. He's a Julliard grad with a pretty extensive resumé, having appeared in projects like House Of Cards and Pearl.

The same report names X-Men: First Class and Renfield star Nicholas Hoult as a potential frontrunner for Lex Luthor. But Deadline’s Justin Kroll tweeted that Hoult “is up Superman not Luthor.” Regardless of how that goes, it would be nice to see him in either role. Hoult apparently only narrowly missed out on playing the title role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to open in theaters in July of 2025.

