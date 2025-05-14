The latest trailer for James Gunn’s Superman finally gives us our first real details about the movie’s mysterious plot. It seems that the Man of Steel (played by David Corenswet) is coming under fire from the media and the U.S. government after he (in his words) stops a war — with some major unintended consequences.

So public opinion might be turning against Superman. And definitely Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is not happy with him either. But that’s pretty much a given in any of these movies.

Watch the new trailer for Superman below. And, yes, Superman’s dog Krypto has yet another scene-stealing cameo in this teaser as well. (Stay all the way to the end of the clip to see it.)

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Superman is the first film in the new DC Universe that is overseen by Gunn and producer Peter Safran. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

Here is the official synopsis for Gunn’s Superman:

Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11.

Get our free mobile app