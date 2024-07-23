‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

With over 100 reviews from film critics already posted on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadpool & Wolverine is officially Certified Fresh.

As of this writing, the film currently has a rating of 79 on the site.

In order to qualify as “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes a film must possess a Tomatometer rating of at least 75 percent and be reviewed by more than 80 film critics who are affiliated with the site.

Although Marvel has generally maintained a pretty good track record with film critics, they have had fewer and fewer “Certified Fresh” films in recent memory. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did reach that level (with an 82 percent rating), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did as well (84 percent), The Marvels did not (62 percent). Neither did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46 percent). Neither did Thor: Love and Thunder (63 percent). Ditto Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (74 percent) or Eternals (47 percent). No wonder Deadpool & Wolverine includes self-referential digs at Marvel’s expense.

The Fox X-Men franchise ended on a very weak note, commercially speaking, with The New Mutants getting a 36 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and Dark Phoenix holding an even worse 22 percent, the worst score of any film in the series. Otherwise, the Fox X-Men got pretty good reviews from critics, and seven films in the saga hold Certified Fresh ratings, including X-Men, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan.

That said, if Deadpool & Wolverine remains at or right around a 79 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, that would make it the lowest-rated movie in the Deadpool franchise to date. The first film holds an 85 percent approval rating from critics, while Deadpool 2 scored a nearly identical 84 percent. (The same cannot be said for the solo Wolverine films. The only one that was previously Certified Fresh was Logan. X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine hold scores of 38 and 71, respectively.)

On Metacritic, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently scoring a 54, which indicates “mixed or average” reviews.

Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere in theaters on Friday.