The First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Is Intense

Christopher Nolan's newest offering Tenet released its first online trailer today and you better prepare yourself. This movie looks as intense and mind-boggling as anything we've come to know from the Inception director. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nolan describes it as the “most ambitious” film he and his wife/producer Emma Thomas have ever made. Watch the trailer below:

The only other sneak peek that’s been released is a theaters-only teaser trailer that raises more questions than it answers. This new trailer is the first time that Tenet’s plot comes into focus, ever so slightly. The movie stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) as a man who, under mysterious circumstances, is working to prevent a World War III.

There also appears to be some element of time travel, or at least a further exploration of cyclical time. Notice how the title is spelled the same way forwards and backwards. Could that be something? Or are we overthinking this already? This plot element should satisfy fans of Nolan’s other work, considering how time constraints play such a key part in Interstellar and Dunkirk. Few other details can be gathered regarding the plot, except that the impending doom Earth faces is "much worse" than a nuclear holocaust. And that Robert Pattinson looks incredibly sharp in a suit.

Tenet will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 17, 2020.