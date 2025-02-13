I was in on the ground floor of The Accountant. The action movie starring Ben Affleck as a brilliant accountant (who is also an incredible action hero) was just my kind of silly. “It’s sort of like John Wick meets a version of Good Will Hunting where Affleck and Matt Damon decided to switch roles,” I wrote in my review of the film from 2016.

The Accountant did reasonably well in theaters, but people really appreciated it (yup) on home video and cable television — to the point that we are now, eight years later, getting The Accountant 2 — or, as it’s spelled in the onscreen title, The Accountant Squared. Oh boy.

Affleck once again returns, along with Jon Bernthal as his accountant character’s equally dangerous brother. So does J.K. Simmons — but as The Accountant 2’s first trailer reveals, his character’s death is what sets off the sequel’s plot. You can watch it below:

If they’re writing the title out as The Accountant Squared, there better be a hell of a lot of accounting puns in this movie.

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2 is set to premiere in theaters on April 25. It’s an Amazon movie, so it will presumably stream on Prime Video at some point after that.

