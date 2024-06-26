Oh man, stuff went down on this week’s The Acolyte. We learned the identity of Mae’s mysterious Sith master. We saw the deaths of several significant characters. We saw the beginnings of a whole twin magic subplot. And we saw the payoff of several clues and hints from the very beginning of the season paid off. We also got a totally new sort of Force-defensive technology: A helmet that can shield your thoughts from a Jedi.

But did you know there have been similar devices in Star Wars comics before? It’s true. And it’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of The Acolyte, “Night.” Why do the lightsabers keep shorting out? What metal is the Sith’s helmet made out of? Did we just see the first live-action saber throw in Star Wars history? For the answers to all those questions and more, check out all the Easter eggs in the video below:

