Remember the mysterious “Clone X” from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2? The new trailer for the final season Star Wars: The Bad Batch gives us some interesting new clues about this big mystery from the Star Wars animated series

In our latest Star Wars video we’ll break down that Bad Batch trailer in full detail and reveal what it tells us about the upcoming (final!) season of the show coming next month to Disney+. We’ll also go deep on the history and back story of Asajj Ventress. We’ll tell you who she is and why her return is huge — and how she’s still alive, even though at this point in the Star Wars timeline, she was supposed to be dead. Watch the full video breakdown below:

The new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on February 21.

