‘The Batman’ Resumes Production Following Positive Covid-19 Test

The Batman is up and running again after shutting down due to Robert Pattinson’s positive Covid-19 test. According to Variety, Pattinson has been cleared to return to set. “Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the U.K.,” said a spokesperson for Warner Bros.

Two weeks ago, news first broke of The Batman’s second forced hiatus due to Covid-19. The studio shared that an anonymous worker had tested positive for the virus, despite extreme health precautions taken on set. Later that day, Vanity Fair announced that Pattinson was the member of The Batman who caught coronavirus. Neither Warner Bros. nor Pattinson’s representatives confirmed his diagnosis.

For the past two weeks, Pattinson has been recovering while the rest of the crew stayed in quarantine. Due to the cast and crew’s close contact with the actor, everyone had to self-isolate to ensure there were no additional cases. At one point, Daily Mail suggested that director Matt Reeves would continue shooting select scenes at Leavesden Studios with Pattinson’s body double. However, it appears that the cameras stopped rolling during the shutdown, although some sets continued to be constructed.

Like virtually every film shot this year, The Batman has been plagued with production delays. The movie completed 25 percent of its principal photography back in March, then was forced to close down until September 1. Then, just as soon as filming picked back up again, the positive Covid-19 test shut it back down. Let’s hope that this third attempt to shoot The Batman gets it done.

Warner Bros. hasn’t announced an additional delay to the film’s October 2021 release date. But at this point, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.