‘The Batman’ Trailer Breakdown: Every DC Easter Egg and Secret

The new trailer for The Batman debuted at DC FanDome, and it’s much longer and more detailed than the early teaser that played FanDome in 2020. It also contains references to the Batman storyline “The Court of Owls” and possibly even to the classic film noir Chinatown.

If you missed those or any other Easter eggs, we’ve collected them all in our latest video about The Batman. It also features a possible reference to Batman Forever — the last movie to feature the Batman villain the Riddler (then played by Jim Carrey, now played by Paul Dano) — where the “Gotham Mental Hospital” comes from in DC Comics, and all of the references to the Batman: Earth One - Volume 2 graphic novel that featured a battle between a young Batman and a new Gotham City criminal known as the Riddler. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video breaking down all the Easter eggs in the latest trailer for The Batman, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of all the Easter eggs in The Suicide Squad, our analysis of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and why The Batman and The Joker might be set in the same universe. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.