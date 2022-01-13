‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

That robotic spider seen crawling around outside Jabba’s palace at the start of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 isn’t there by accident. That’s actually a B’omarr monk, a religious order whose pursuit of enlightenment inspires them to remove their brains from their bodies and stick them in jars attached to spiders. And Jabba’s palace was actually a B’omarr monastery before Jabba took it over and made it his base of operations. So the monks might have lost their home, but they’re still hanging around on Tatooine.

That’s just one of the many Star Wars Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed on this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett. In our latest Star Wars video, we break them all down, including the tiny cameo from a Mandalorian cast member, where the word “gak” comes from in Star Wars mythology, and the recycled burping joke from Return of the Jedi. Check them all out below:

If you liked that video on The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Easter eggs, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Episode 2, Boba Fett’s tiny role in the old Star Wars movies and how he became a legend anyway, and what would have happened if Darth Vader had killed Emperor Palpatine instead of following him. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Sign up for Disney+ here.