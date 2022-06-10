‘The Boys’: Full Episode 4 Breakdown

The following post and video contains SPOILERS for The Boys Season 3 Episode 4. Make sure you’ve seen the episode before you keep reading and watching.

You want The Boys Easter eggs? We got a whole lot of them this week, starting with the name of the episode: “Glorious Five Year Plan.” It’s a reference back to The Boys comic book, but the phrase dates back to the days of Stalin, who would introduce a new “five year plan” every half decade.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of Prime Video’s The Boys. In our new Boys video, we run through dozens of Easter eggs, including the little ways Homelander’s influence is affecting the rest of Vought, some of the callbacks to the version of Nina from The Boys comic books, and all of the ways Homelander resembles real-life American political figures.

Watch them all in the video below:

