‘The Boys’ Renewed For Season 4 on Prime Video

The Boys Season 3 isn’t over yet, but it definitely won’t be the end of the story.

Amazon has already renewed the series for a fourth season on its Prime Video streaming service. Four episodes into Season 3, the show is currently the #1 series on the U.S. on Prime Video.

According to Deadline, the show’s third season has grown the show from earlier years; over “the first three days since Season 3’s June 3 debut” the worldwide viewership of The Boys “has grown by +17% from season two, and +234% from season one.”

The announcement is not wildly surprising. Amazon has quickly turned The Boys into Prime Video’s signature series, and the cornerstone of an interconnected universe of shows. Amazon recently premiered an animated spinoff called The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and they’re making another spinoff, set in the same world, that will take place at a college for superheroes.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy. The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

New episodes of The Boys Season 3 continue to premiere weekly on Prime Video.

